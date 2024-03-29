Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.88

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.88 and last traded at $145.87, with a volume of 580631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

