Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 14,618,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

