Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprinklr (CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2024 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – Sprinklr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2024 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Sprinklr Trading Down 5.7 %
CXM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 7,784,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,390. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
