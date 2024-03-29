Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

