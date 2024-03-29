Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $82.00. 4,331,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,063,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

