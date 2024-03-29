VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 29th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 267,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

