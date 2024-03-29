Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 88.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $6,210,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.44. 985,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

