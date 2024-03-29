Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.37

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.37 and last traded at $162.37, with a volume of 2734628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.08.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
