Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.14

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.14 and last traded at $113.14, with a volume of 18446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.82.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

