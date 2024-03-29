Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.29 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.