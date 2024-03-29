Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $228.59. 828,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

