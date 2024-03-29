Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $86.48. 4,626,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.