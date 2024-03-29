Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $235.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 162,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,204. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

