Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $286.61. 225,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,563. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $197.65 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

