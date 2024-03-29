Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $343.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

