United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

