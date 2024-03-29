UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

