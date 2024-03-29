Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

