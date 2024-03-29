Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 29th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

See Also

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

