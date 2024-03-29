TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.80

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 727706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.40 ($1.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1,038.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

