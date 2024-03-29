Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
TKHVY remained flat at $84.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $99.19.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
