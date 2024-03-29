Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 29th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,259.8 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 6.1 %

TUWLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

