Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 3.0 %

TRIB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 18,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,944. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

