Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.56 and a 200 day moving average of $306.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.02 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

