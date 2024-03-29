Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 99,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

