Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.34. The stock had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

