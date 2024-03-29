Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

ENPH stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,806. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.