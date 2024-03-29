Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. 5,351,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,091. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.