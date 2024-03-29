Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,179 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.89. 2,280,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,114. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

