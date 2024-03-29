Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,600.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

TYHOF stock remained flat at $60.18 during midday trading on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $60.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Get Toyota Tsusho alerts:

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.