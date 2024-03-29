Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,600.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
TYHOF stock remained flat at $60.18 during midday trading on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $60.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.
Toyota Tsusho Company Profile
