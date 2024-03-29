Threshold Trading Up 36.5% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $485.46 million and approximately $88.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007273 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.95 or 1.00147089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00141876 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0497056 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $127,333,037.85 traded over the last 24 hours."

