The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of York Water worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in York Water by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 652.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of York Water stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.27. 64,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,294. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.60.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

