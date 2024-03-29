The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Shares Down 14%

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) fell 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

