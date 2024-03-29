The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Southern stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

