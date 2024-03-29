The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.54.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

