Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in March

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 29th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
About Thai Oil Public
