TFB Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.39. 31,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,419. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $117.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $475.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.
About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
