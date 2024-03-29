TFB Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,680 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,630. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $13.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average of $227.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

