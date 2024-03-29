TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $569.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.64. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

