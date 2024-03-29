TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.13. 1,460,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

