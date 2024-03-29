TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 678,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home
Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,534.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,874,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.