TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UNM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 1,238,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

