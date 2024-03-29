TFB Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. 344,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

