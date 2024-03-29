Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSDOF remained flat at C$29.50 during trading hours on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52-week low of C$29.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.23.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

