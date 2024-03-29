Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81.18 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $761.70 million and approximately $81.18 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000941 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 698,029,576 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

