Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 0.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 829,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,349,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $534,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

