Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $357.87. 1,074,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

