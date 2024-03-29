STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUGN stock remained flat at $23.60 during trading hours on Friday. 22,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,899. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2346 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

