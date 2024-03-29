Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $173.09 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $173.09 million and $96.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.45 or 0.00866057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00151400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00187279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,736,361 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

