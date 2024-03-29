Status Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $199.68 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.17 or 1.00066420 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00141304 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05085682 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $17,749,201.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

